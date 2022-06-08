Death notices and funeral announcements

Martin Comerford

Ardra, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 8th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Much loved father of Craig, adored grandfather of Tommy and Croía, cherished father-in-law of Tracie, beloved son of the late Edward and Katie and brother of the late Tommy and Catherine.

Sorely missed by his heartbroken sisters Maureen and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family members Dina, Michelle and Keith and all his family and friends at St Fiacc’s House.

May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4p.m on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 Noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery, Co Kilkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.