Fitness programme returning to Carlow schools

Wednesday, June 08, 2022

Irish Olympic athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick, have the enthusiastic support of young fitness fans Juneau (10) and Casey (7) Conroy, as they announce that Fyffes is to resume its children’s fitness programme of live school visits in September following a two year break during Covid.

 

A fitness programme for schools is returning to Carlow. Fyffes is set to resume a programme of fitness visits to Carlow schools commencing in September.

 

Since its launch just four years ago over 120 Carlow pupils had been introduced to the Fit Squad programme before Covid and resulting school closures forced Fyffes to bring its message online.

Delivered by Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton, each visit of 45-minutes duration includes an active workout designed to improve children’s general fitness through engagement and fun-filled activities, supported by talks and tips on healthy eating. Schools interested in participating are invited to register at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/register.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New book looks at those killed during the revolutionary period in Carlow

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:28pm

Summer picnic in Tinryland

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:12pm

13 Carlow groups receive Age & Opportunity funding

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:06pm