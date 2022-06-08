Fitness programme returning to Carlow schools

A fitness programme for schools is returning to Carlow. Fyffes is set to resume a programme of fitness visits to Carlow schools commencing in September.

Since its launch just four years ago over 120 Carlow pupils had been introduced to the Fit Squad programme before Covid and resulting school closures forced Fyffes to bring its message online.

Delivered by Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton, each visit of 45-minutes duration includes an active workout designed to improve children’s general fitness through engagement and fun-filled activities, supported by talks and tips on healthy eating. Schools interested in participating are invited to register at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/register.