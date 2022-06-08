New book looks at those killed during the revolutionary period in Carlow

THE tragic and often violent deaths of Carlow people who died during the War of Independence and the Civil War are documented in a book to be launched this week.

Lives Cut Short charts people from Carlow who died because of the conflict, as well as those who had a connection to the county between 1916 and 1923. The book is written by Carlow assistant branch librarian Christopher Power as part of the Carlow County Council Decade of Centenaries programme. It will be launched this Thursday in Carlow Library at 7.30pm.

Around 20 people are profiled in the book. It features well-known cases such as the Ballymurphy ambush, where four people, including three civilians, were shot by crown forces and the execution of Kevin Barry, but lesser-known subjects are also explored following lengthy research.

Christopher said what struck him in his research was that most people were killed accidentally or were in the wrong place at the wrong time. He points to the first and last recorded deaths of the period to encapsulate his point.

Nurse Margaret Kehoe was killed by a stray bullet in a home on the South Dublin Union on the first day of the Easter Rising. The last casualty was Charles Byrne, who was also shot accidentally in Ballymurphy in April 1923, a month before the Civil War ended.

“Incidentally, the vast majority of people who died were not in a battle scenario. They were either accidental or in the wrong place,” he said.

Lives cut short is funded by Carlow County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and will be launched by the Centenaries Committee chairperson cllr Charlie Murphy in Carlow Central Library on Thursday 9 June at 7.30pm. The book will be available at Carlow Library.