Pedestrian in his 70s in critical condition following Galway collision

Amy Blaney

A man in his 70s is in critical condition following a serious road traffic collision which took place in Galway City on Wednesday morning.

At about 10am, Gardaí were alerted following a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at Prospect Hill.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Galway. His condition is understood to be critical.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.