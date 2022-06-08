Summer picnic in Tinryland

Wednesday, June 08, 2022

 

Asis Gallego, Aoibbe Givens and Rachel Hillebrand.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography

 

Bernard Mullin, Surine Hillebrand, Fintan and Sinead Phelan, Andrea Dalton and Eamonn Byrne.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography.

People gather as Chris Swaine and Carmel Day arrive on stage.
Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

IT WAS an event of two halves and there proved to be plenty of entertainment for everyone, whatever their age!

The event, called the Summer Picnic, took place in Tinryland GAA Club and was organised by events promotion company Saffa Events Ireland.

Taking place on Saturday 4 June, the Summer Picnic featured games for youngsters that were organised by local GAA, soccer and rugby clubs. There was also a food fair so there were lots of goodies for picnics, while there was also a talented face painter to add to the festive feeling.

Then, after 6pm, an evening of music entertained the crowd, with some people kitted out with pop-up chairs and gazebos, just in case it rained! As it was, the wet weather held off and as evening grew into night the drinks, craic and music all made for a great night out.

The music began with a tribute to the people of Ukraine, when a soloist sang a moving song in their honour. Then singer Chris Swaine took to the stage followed by the band Dark States. The wonderful evening concluded by a loud and lively performance by Qween, a tribute band to Freddie Mercury’s crew.

Two more events are planned to take place in Tinryland GAA grounds, organised by Saffa Events Ireland. The dates are 25 June, when more family fun is promised, followed by a South African celebration day on 30 July.

 

Tribute act Qween certainly looked and sounded the part!

