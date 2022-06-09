Borris festival promises to be an international event

By Elizabeth Lee

THE tenth edition of the Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas takes place from tomorrow, Friday 10 June to Sunday12 June.

This year, the festival is an international event, following the hiatus of visiting writers for the past two years. In August last year, due in particular to assistance from the Live Performance Support Scheme, an ‘Ireland-only’ iteration of the festival took place – against all odds, and one of the only literary events to take place in the flesh – which gave Irish writers a chance to meet their readers again.

The organisers saw the need to have overseas voices featured once again, and to focus on conflict journalism. Conflict journalist has always been an area explored by guests at the festival and this year it is at the forefront, as are writing for the screen, music lyrics, stage, environmental impact, diversity, health and, of course, fiction.

Highlights include hearing from musicians Laurie Anderson, John Illsley (Dire Straits), Colin Greenwood (Radiohead), Cormac Begley and Philip King.

Actors and film directors are well represented, too – Lenny Abrahamson, Ruth Wilson, Stephen Frears, Steve Coogan, Colm Meaney, Sharon Horgan, Jeremy Irons, Sinead Cusack, Nick Broomfield and David Puttnam.

Investigative or conflict journalists (some coming straight from Ukraine) include Ben Anderson, Anne Applebaum, Catherine Belton, Luke Harding, Sally Hayden, Oliver Bullough, Mary Fitzgerald, Lindsey Hilsum, Misha Glenny, Patrick Radden Keefe and Ed Vulliamy.

Exceptional thinkers such as Margaret MacMillan, Roy Foster, Fintan O’Toole, Mary Robinson and Gabrielle Walker will explore global rights and wrongs.

And some speakers to relish because they will take us wild places include Elizabeth Boyle, who mixes medieval history with heavy metal, Dolly Alderton’s exhilarating wit and life lessons, Max Porter’s portrayal of Francis Bacon, Jay Rayner talking about his last supper (and, apparently, playing jazz piano), former Chelsea and Everton footballer Pat Nevin on being a weirdo, Paul Muldoon’s project with Paul McCartney, marine scientist Finn van der Aar’s world, the trans world of Travis Alabanza, Han Tiernan and Shon Faye, and bad boy of fiction DBC Pierre, as well as a dance-memoir from Michael Keegan Dolan.

