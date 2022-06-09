Carlow Chamber scoops national award for its shop local campaign

By Suzanne Pender

THE mischievous antics of five elves galivanting around Co Carlow has earned the local chamber a national award.

County Carlow Chamber was recognised nationally for its ‘Shop & support local campaign’, winning a marketing award at the recent Chambers Awards 2022 ceremony.

The awards, hosted by Chambers Ireland and sponsored by Zurich, recognise the outstanding work of chambers of commerce throughout the country in supporting local, regional and national business.

County Carlow Chamber was presented with a marketing award for ‘Carlow Elves – Shop & Support Local Online & Offline’, a campaign that ran through November and December 2021 across the county.

The campaign included several aspects, including the five Carlow elves who went exploring the county, visiting different business premises and sharing their stories and experience online and through local media.

“We are delighted that County Carlow Chamber has been selected to receive this national award,” said Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber.

“Shop & Support Local has always been a top priority for the chamber, and while this latest campaign had very positive local results, we are delighted to see the campaign receive this national recognition.”

Awards were presented in a wide range of categories, highlighting and recognising the work of chambers of commerce right across the country, with Galway Chamber selected as Chamber of the Year for 2021.

Speaking of the award, Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said that while the project was developed by the chamber, it would not have been as successful without the support of its members in developing and delivering the campaign, but, more importantly, the Carlow people who supported the campaign and our local businesses on a regular basis.

Brian expressed his thanks to O’Toole’s Centra Circle K in Tullow, Walsh’s Homevalue in Bagenalstown, Detail Menswear, Swans Electrical and the Woodford Dolmen, which hosted the Carlow elves, and also to Wise Eyes, KCLR, ***The Nationalist***, Touchpoint Media and Carlow Local Enterprise Office.