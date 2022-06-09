Carlow company wins regional honour at National Enterprise Awards

A Carlow company won a regional award at the National Enterprise Awards last week.

Feedalpha, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Carlow, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, which took place at the Mansion House in Dublin last Thursday, are in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Feedalpha, a social media content platform business based in Enterprise House on O’Brien Road, took home the South East Regional award. Feedalpha helps customers all over the world to build brand presence, promote products and services and engage with customers on social media at scale. It provides a feed of relevant content sourced through complex algorithms to engage and attract new customers and lets users schedule this out on auto-pilot. Their success at the National Enterprise Awards was a recognition of their international growth and the strategy they have developed for future business expansion.

Séamus Doran, assistant head of economic development & enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Carlow said the awards were the “leading forum for recognising the success of small businesses in Ireland”.

“They offer a huge opportunity to any ambitious business to place themselves in the spotlight and to showcase what they have to offer to a national audience. Feedalpha were very worthy winners of the South East regional award. The awards judges recognised their success to date, particularly in overseas markets, and the significant potential for growth they have over the coming years.

“Their success is a testament of the strength and vibrancy of the small business community in Co. Carlow and shows how location is no barrier to a good business idea directed by the right people. Gary Evans, Jane Kavanagh and all the team at Feedalpha have made huge progress over the past number of years and this award is a national recognition of their success to date.”

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Wicklow aquaculture and offshore wind company, Aqualicense.