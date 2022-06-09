Closure orders served after live rodents and fly infestations found in food businesses

Amy Blaney

Live rodents, droppings, fly infestations and food waste bags in food storage areas were some issues recorded by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in May resulting in the closures of seven businesses.

A live rodent and droppings were found in Pygmalion Public House on South William Street, Dublin. A closure order was served on May 31st by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

An inspection report said: “Adequate procedures were not in place to control pests. A live rodent and fresh droppings were sighted on site. The above conditions led to a serious risk of food being contaminated.”

A separate closure order was placed on Go Go Pizza & Kebab in Wexford where mouse droppings, inadequate waste removal and a fly infestation were found.

“The food premises was not kept in a clean or hygienic condition. The walls, floors, food and cleaning equipment were grease laden, food encrusted and filthy in all food preparation and storage areas,” said the inspection report.

“Adequate procedures were not in place to control pests. An infestation of flies was observed in the premises.

“Mouse droppings were observed on the floor in the food preparation area.

“The electric fly killer in the food cooking area was laden with dead flies. There was no evidence of pest control management within the premises,” said the report.

Eight food waste bags were found in the food storage room, as well as a “foul odour”. The report said there was “no evidence of waste being disposed of in a hygienic and environmentally friendly manner”.

A closure order was served on May 26th by the HSE.

Mouse droppings

Rodent activity was recorded in HG Ritchie Limited in Inchicore, Dublin.

An inspection report noted mouse droppings below the sink in the staff canteen, mould growth on the ceiling above the production line and an electric fly killer “full of dead insects located directly above a production line”.

The report said: “the open foods in this area were not adequately protected from physical contamination sources.”

The closure order was placed on May 16th by the HSE and subsequently lifted on May 25th.

Other closure orders were issued to Sillis Green Veg in Monaghan, Milne food Limited in Offaly and Mart Café in Donegal.

One Prohibition Order was served to Bullet Duck & Dumpling on Mary Street, Dublin, which was lifted the following day.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: “As we move into warmer summer months, it is disappointing to note that some food businesses are also inadequately monitoring their electric fly killers, and in some cases are preparing food directly beneath leading to a risk of possible contamination. The health of consumers must never be put at risk, and we urge food businesses not to be so careless.”