Councillor calls on Carlow people to join cost of living protest

A Carlow councillor has called on local people to attend a national protest over the rise of the cost of living.

In a statement, People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace said: “The latest figures showing inflation at a 38 year high of 7.8% confirmed the need for the government to take more urgent and radical action to address the cost of living crisis. Today’s figures underline the need for a huge turnout of workers, pensioners, students and those on low and modest incomes on the cost of living protest on Saturday week.”

She also welcomed the recent decision of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions to support the cost of living protest on 18 June.

The protest is supported by a wide variety of other groups and organisations including the Senior Citizens’ Parliament, USI and other students’ unions, Dublin and Waterford Trades Councils, the National Housing and Homeless Coalition, as well as by Sinn Fein, People Before Profit, and Independent TDs.

Cllr Wallace said: “With the twin crises of the cost of living and the housing crisis spiralling completely out of control, there is a total lack of urgency on the part of this government and local TDs to take serious action. We urgently need controls on the prices of basic goods and utilities and serious action on the issue of unaffordable rents and house prices. Wages and incomes need to be protected and increased.

“The government is failing to respond to this crisis in any serious way. That is why we need people to travel to Dublin on the 18th and get out to protest and demand action.”