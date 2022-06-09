Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, June 09, 2022

 

Brigid (Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman)

Augha, Nurney. Co. Carlow and formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick, Co.Laois. Brigid ( Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman) ex Principal of Nurney N.S. passed away (Peacefully) on Tuesday June 7th 2022 in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Dinny and sister Mai. Sadly missed by her Sons and Daughters Denis, Nicky, Mary, Joey and Evelyn, sons-in-law Martin and Vinny, daughters-in-law Eileen, Pamela and Brid, her 10 adored grandchildren James, Nicola, Billy, Denis, Padraig, Ide, Aíne, Colm, Anna-Mai and Grace, nephew P.J., nieces Nicola and Sinead and her many loyal and close friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at the family Home in Augha (Eircode R93 YT66) on Thursday and Friday with Funeral Prayers on Friday evening at 6.pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St.Patrick’s Church, Newtown via Nurney N.S. for Funeral Mass at 11.am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

