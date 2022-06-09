Donations rolled in on tractor run to Cork despite the rain

By Suzanne Pender

RAIN proved to match for jovial members of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club, who kept spirits high and the funds flowing on their recent run.

A hardy crew of 45 tractors set off from Kearney’s pub in Fenagh to Ballinhassig, Co Cork for the club’s 18th tractor run in aid of Crumlin children’s hospital.

“Morale was one of the best in years,” enthused Brendan Byrne from the club.

“It rained all day on the Saturday. I don’t think anyone didn’t get rain, people were coming in drowned … but no-one came back without a smile on their face; everything went really well, and people were in great form,” he added.

After a generous breakfast, members enjoyed a great send-off from Kearney’s on Friday morning, then travelled to Borris and New Ross before passing through Waterford city to terrific support from passersby, then stayed overnight in Dungarvan.

On Saturday morning it was up bright and early before setting off, taking the ferry at Cobh to arrive in Ballinhassig at 5pm on Saturday evening.

“On Sunday, 11 trucks came down to bring home the tractors, and Roberts’ buses from Myshall gave a life home to anyone who hadn’t got one,” explained Brendan.

Brendan thanked all those whose generous support make the tractor run possible, helping with transport, stewarding and the organisation of such a huge event. Once again, the response from the public to the run has been incredible.

“People were coming into Kearney’s with cheques or putting money into the buckets; we’d €1,700 from the morning alone … people have been incredible,” said Brendan.

In the past 18 years, the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has raised in excess of €454,135 to support Crumlin and it’s determined to reach that €500,000 mark – maybe even this year!

“I don’t know, we’ll be close,” smiled Brendan.

“We have a local run in September in memory of Ken Agar, which the Agar family, who are members of the group, are organising. That will be a smaller, local run, so we’ll have tractors, trucks, motorbikes, maybe up to even 600 vehicles, so that’s something to look forward to,” he added.