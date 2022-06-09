Emotional reaction to Ukraine concert

Photos: Dermot O’Brien

By Suzanne Pender

THE aptly-named concert All We Need Is Love, in aid of the Carlow Ukrainian Response, evoked an emotional and heart-warming reaction in St Mary’s Church, Carlow recently.

Presented by Carlow Community Choir and enCÓRe, both under the guidance of Mary Amond O’Brien, the concert marked a joyful return to public performance for both groups following the pandemic. The uplifting return to live performance was, however, set against the compassionate motivation of the concert and the plight of the people of Ukraine.

“For us singers here today, we never in our wildest dreams thought we would have been robbed of the joyful, uplifting activity of singing together, where we all felt a part of something bigger than ourselves and where we needed one another to be the best we could be,” said Mary.

“However, the simple act of singing together pales into insignificance when we think of the people of Ukraine, some of whom are with us here today. No matter how much we imagine what you have experienced, without experiencing it ourselves, we will never really know,” added Mary.

Within a concert of many highlights, it concluded with an incredibly moving moment when a Ukrainian woman spontaneously sang along with the musicians performing her national anthem; her voice echoing through St Mary’s in a deeply poignant show of solidarity and resilience.

At the beginning of the concert, Mary welcomed the lighting of candles for “two very dear colleagues of the choir no longer with us, but who are always very much with us in spirit as we journey through our music making and singing – Clare McHugh and Ellen Sheil”. A candle was also lit for those who died during the pandemic and for all loved ones no longer with us.

The choirs were beautifully accompanied by Ollie Hennessy and Aoife Kavanagh.

The programme for Carlow Community Choir included The Beatles’ Here comes the sun and All you need is love, Without a song from the musical Great day, Dona nobis pacem and, for the first time in public, Take me home to Carlow, composed by local man Declan Smyth, which Carlow Community Choir recorded during lockdown. Declan was also present at the concert and was acknowledged for his beautiful song.

EnCÓRe consists of former members of Carlow Young Artists choir and Aspiro, many of whom have been singing together since they were eight years’ old. Among their programme was a heartfelt and beautiful interpretation of Ed McCurdy’s The strangest dream, The Beach Boys’ I get around and Pitch Perfect’s medley of Amazing and Just a dream, both of which were arranged by member Mary Barrett.

A real highlight was their performance of Danny Boy, a song and arrangement synonymous with the choir over the past two decades. They also sang a moving version of The parting glass.

The concert raised in excess of €3,000 for Carlow Ukrainian Response, a testament to the extraordinary generosity of all who attended.