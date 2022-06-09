Family runs a series to half-marathons in memory of beloved sister and friend

The late Margaret Connolly (top) and Eithne Condon (below) in whose memories the fundraiser is held

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE members of the Connolly family ran five half-marathons this week in memory of their beloved sister, who passed away from cancer during the depths of the Covid crisis.

Mick Connolly and his wife Jacqui, sister-in-law Ann along with Mick’s sister Rose all ran 13 miles every day this week from Saturday to Wednesday 4-8 June in memory of Margaret Connolly, who passed away two years ago. This is the third time that the Connollys, all avid runners, have organised the Miles for Margaret charity run, and this year, several more members of the family and some friends joined in to bolster their fundraising campaign

Their GoFundMe page has raised €2,340 so far and over the past two years they’ve raised around €10,000 for such organisations as the hospice in The Curragh and Baltinglass Community Hospital. This year, their run was in memory not only of Margaret but also of their beloved family friend Eithne Condon from Rathvilly, who passed away in February this year. Proceeds from this year’s run will be shared by Baltinglass Tidy Towns, which members of the Connolly family volunteer with, as well as Carlow District Hospice, where Eithne was cared for.

Two years ago, just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the Connolly family, who are from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, received the devastating news that their sister Margaret was terminally ill with cancer in New York. It was an extremely difficult time for them all because of the very strict restrictions on travel at the time, but they managed to get Margaret home. She spent just ten days at the home of her mother Mary in Carriggeen, Baltinglass before she passed away.

The family were completely devastated to have lost their sister but, in the depths of lockdown, when people lived their lives through virtual events, Jacqui decided to use their love of running to raise funds in memory of Margaret.

“I saw on Facebook that someone was doing a challenge of running five half-marathons in five days. I just thought it would be a brilliant idea for a fundraiser,” explained Jacqui.

Jacqui, Mick and Rose are all runners and so used their love of the sport to do some good for others.

They are overwhelmed with the support that they have received, with local people out in support to cheer Jacqui, Ann and Rose along their routes around Baltinglass. Mick, on the other hand, is working in Bahrain and so completed his five runs late at night, when the heat wasn’t so intense.

The family are delighted that over €2,300 has been raised so far this year and would like to thank everyone who contributed to the fund.

If you would like to donate some money, go to the GoFundMe page Miles for Margaret on

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mikes-for-margaret-baltinglass-community-hospital