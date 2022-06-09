SETU’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning Carlow to host Onsite Open Evenings

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning at South East Technological University (SETU) Carlow campus will host its in person open evening events at the Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow campuses in June. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with staff and students to learn more about the wide range of internationally recognised courses on offer from certificate through to master’s level.

The part-time programmes offered by Faculty of Lifelong Learning are designed with the adult learner in mind. Courses will be offered via a combination of face-to-face, online, and blended delivery to ensure students can fit their study schedule around their personal and professional commitments.

This year, SETU has secured €9.9m in funding from Springboard+ for over 2,000 places on 27 upskilling and reskilling courses for adult learners over the next three years. Springboard+ offers free or 90% funded courses in areas of high skills needs including business, computing, engineering, science, and range from level 6 to postgraduate level. A full listing with location information and online application is available at www.springboardcourses.ie.

“We are delighted to have our in person open evenings back. These events provide attendees with an opportunity to engage with our team to learn more about our broad suite of courses. We have over 100 courses for students to choose and guidance on hand for all.” Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning at SETU Carlow campus.

Regional employers will be in attendance so that for attendees can see the full employment opportunities for graduates in the labour market.

Open evening details are:

Carlow Campus, Wednesday, 15 June, 6–8pm

Wexford Campus on Tuesday, 28 June 6–8pm

Wicklow Campus on Thursday, 30 June 6–8pm

For those who cannot attend in person, our virtual

Open Evenings beginning 20th June.

For more information, visit setu.ie or contact the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at [email protected] or call 059 917 5280 or follow us on social media at SETU Lifelong Learning Carlow.