Woman (80s) dies after falling from building in Galway city

Thursday, June 09, 2022

Tomas Doherty

A woman has died after falling from a building in Galway city on Thursday morning.

Gardaí said the woman, aged in her 80s, was found dead after falling from the upper floor of a building on High Street.

The woman’s body was taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Anyone who was in the High Street area, between 8.45am and 9.05am on Thursday morning, who has dashcam footage, is also asked to make it available to officers at Galway Garda station.

