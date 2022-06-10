Art appreciation day was a riot of joyful music and creativity

By Suzanne Pender

AN EXPLOSION of art in all its forms delighted pupils at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow recently when they held their Arts Appreciation Day.

Every year group was involved in the wonderful event, which welcomed pupils, parents, family and friends to join in celebrating the arts, while also sharing some of the creative elements the children have been working on.

The theme of this year’s Arts Appreciation Day was ‘Countries around the world’, which evoked creativity and colour from the children.

Music Generation Carlow, which runs at the school, was also involved in the day and held a number of workshops which showcased the children’s hard work over the weeks.

The junior school explored the animal kingdom through music and movement with ‘Sing-say-dance-play’, building up their musical and creative skills.

Junior infants held a farm animals workshop, where they explored the sounds and actions of the farm animals, while for senior infants it was a mini-beats workshop and the story of the ‘Very hungry caterpillar’ using their instruments and voices.

First class held a ‘Tortoise and the hare’ workshop exploring the musical elements of tempo, beat and rhythm and moving fast and slow.

The second classes of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes held an under-the-sea workshop using creative dance, song, soundscape and also held an Irish wild animals workshop, taking to the fields, hills, streams and wild corners of the country to explore the wild animals of Ireland.

Third class held a workshop called ‘A musical exploration of harmony’, which worked on the classes’ chosen song from the West Indies, exploring lots of musical ideas, including harmony.

Fourth class held a creative movement workshop. This had a Japanese theme, which allowed pupils to experiment and create their own unique arrangement.

Tullow girls’ fifth-class held a ‘Performance and share’ workshop, where they were given the opportunity to share in a sample musical session. For their grand finale they performed a Swahili piece, demonstrating some of the skills they had mastered.

Sixth class had an African drumming workshop, exploring the sight, sound, feel and power of playing as a unified group during a drum circle. The children then incorporated their drumming into their chosen African piece, Waka Waka.