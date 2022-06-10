Bikers urge road users to stop ‘the blame game’ as deaths soar

Louis Walsh

Two motorcyclists have urged all road users to stop the blame game and take ownership of their mistakes as the death toll continues to soar.

Diarmaid Corcoran and Derek Gannon are also urging fellow bikers to ‘take that second look’ and stick to a track to open up their bike safely after the number of motorcycle fatalities soared to 17 so far this year.

Diarmaid, who attended two motorbike fatalities within two hours last year in his role as an Emergency Medical Technician on the Air Corps Air Ambulance Helicopter, has called for all road users to work together to improve safety.

The call was echoed by Kildare man Derek who promotes bike safety through his 6,000 member Shed4Bikers social media page.

Diarmaid who is also secretary of the forthcoming Kells Road Races in Co Meath believes bikers have to separate the speed from the track and the road.

“It’s very hard to put a finger on why the number of fatalities has increased so much. Those of us involved in motorcycling are scratching our heads.

“Did something happen over Covid that people’s driving skills lapsed.

“I’d be the first to say that in a lot of cases, bikers can’t blame cars as many motorcycle accidents are single vehicle.

“However, the amount of drivers we see on mobile phones as we pass them in traffic is worrying. I passed a guy one day who had his phone balancing in front of him, and he was watching a film.

“I attended two fatalities in Westmeath and Louth last year within hours of each other and once we landed on the scene, I noticed the bikers’ boots – I have the same boots at home.

“It did put me off the motorcycle for a little. I’m only human, I take off the uniform at the end of the day and go home to my son and wonder what it’s all about.

“I’ve started using the track where I can drive my motorcycle as fast as I like in complete safety from others and I would urge others to do the same.

“Road racing is different. In Kells, we have safety bales, ambulances, doctors, rules and regulations all in place to make it a safe environment.

“It’s a blame culture out there. Cars are blaming motorbikes, bikes are blaming cars, but we all need to own our mistakes,” said Derek Gannon.

“All road users need to expect the unexpected and don’t be in such a hurry to get to your destination that you impair your judgement.

“Three in a week – 17 since January. It’s carnage out there, and it has come to a stage where you are nearly fearing going out on your bike.”

He said with eight people killed on the roads last weekend – that is motorcyclists, motorists and a pedestrian who will not be going home to their families.