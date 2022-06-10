Carlow businesswomen invited to Powerhouse Picnic

Carlow is the place to be as it opens an invitation to businesswomen across the country to attend the first ‘Powerhouse Picnic – Women in Business’ event being held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday on 29 June.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a summer BBQ event designed to encourage professional female business connections in an informal setting. Open to businesses all over Ireland, the Picnic aims to encourage future business development, not just in Carlow, but nationally. Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, with ‘Ploughing Queen’ Anna May McHugh joined by a panel of 4 successful female entrepreneurs, business executives and professionals the Local Enterprise Office are hosting this key event on 29th June 2022, in the charming setting of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel’s fully covered veranda, Kilkenny Road,Carlow between 5.45pm to 8pm.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a chance for businesses, colleagues and friends to come together for a pre-summer work evening out. It is a free event designed to encourage professional connections in an informal setting. Charity sponsors will be announced shortly for the event and will contribute to our local charity for every delegate that attends the event.

Speaking about the event, Melissa Doyle, business advisor with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: “We hope that this event will encourage the building of meaningful business connections that will drive future business not just in County Carlow but nationally.

“Carlow is an ideal location for businesses to start , develop and grow given its location just off the motorway proves just how accessible Co Carlow is to the National Marketplace.”

Attendees will have the chance to meet, ask questions, make connections and exchange ideas with successful Irish businesswomen on the evening. Among the panellists there to share learning and business insights includes Anna May Mc Hugh, Kim McKenzie Doyle, Liz Morrissey, Catriona Cullen and Sandra Nolan.

To book your free place log onto www.localenterpise.ie/carlow.