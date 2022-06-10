Carlow Citizen’s Information Centre is there to lend a helping hand

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Citizens’ Information Service in Carlow is there to help and is offering assistance to those who may need support during June, which is Pride Month.

A growing number of customers require in-depth assistance, and CIS plays an important role in providing advocacy with, or on behalf of, people from all walks of life. During Pride Month, the CIS welcomes everyone to its office on Tullow Street, Carlow in a non-judgemental manner. Anyone who has an issue that needs to be addressed or is at a crossroads in their lives can feel safe to drop in or call to the centre and get the help they need from highly-trained staff and information officers.

Sarah Drea, development manager, said: “Whoever you are, whatever stage in life, we are here to help. Our services are free and confidentiality is key for us. Your query can relate to anything, such as your rights as a same-sex couple, children’s rights, property rights or indeed any issue that you need help discussing. If we cannot help, we will know where you can get the help and advice you need.”

Funded by the Citizens’ Information Board, Carlow CIC is part of South Leinster Citizens’ Information Service, a regional service located throughout the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow.

If you would like them to address a specific query or to book an appointment with a member of their team, please contact your local Citizens’ Information Centre on [email protected] or 0818 075130. They are available from Monday to Friday and their services are free and confidential.