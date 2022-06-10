Carlow Heritage Forum holds inaugural meeting

THE inaugural meeting of Carlow Heritage Forum was recently convened by its chairperson cllr John Murphy, at Visual, Carlow. The forum is a collaboration of five elected members – cllrs John Murphy, Fintan Phelan, Tom O’Neill, Michael Doran and John Pender – a range of representative organisations such as Teagasc, Marianne Mulhall; Coillte, Mark Mahon; Birdwatch Ireland, Padraig Webb; Public Participation Network, Patricia Duff; CHAS, Padraig Dooley; and Local Authority Waters Programme, Ann Phelan; along with representatives of a range of key relevant sections within Carlow County Council.

Members were delighted to hear that the Heritage Office in Carlow County Council secured funding in excess of €360,000 for 2022. The funding is for built heritage, biodiversity, cultural heritage, community monuments funded projects, and the production of a heritage-led regeneration plan for Carlow town.

The members were introduced to the aims of the forum, which are to work towards the enhancement of the heritage of Co Carlow through the design and implementation of the Carlow Heritage and Biodiversity Plan. The process will include a public consultation, where interested people and groups can submit their views for the heritage of the county. In outlining the funding secured, heritage officer Eoin Sullivan acknowledged the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the remit of minister Malcolm Noonan and the Heritage Council.

The process of preparing the Carlow Heritage and Biodiversity Plan will start in the coming weeks, with a public consultation process and facilitated workshops, funded by the Heritage Council. Mr Sullivan thanked the many community groups that he’s met so far in his position as heritage officer within Carlow County Council.

The members were treated to the premiere showing of a short video celebrating uilleann pipe playing in Co Carlow, which was a collaborative event between Music Generation Carlow (Gavin Barr), Carlow County Library (Patricia Nolan and John Shortall) and Carlow Heritage Office.