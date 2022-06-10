Dermot Kennedy to play his ‘biggest headline show’ in Dublin this weekend

From busking at the top of Grafton Street to touring across Europe, Dermot Kennedy is back in Ireland ahead of what he calls his “biggest headline show” to date.

Dermot Kennedy will play at St Anne’s Park on Friday, June 10th and Saturday, June 11th, followed by Duran Duran on Sunday, June 12th.

The Dublin singer is back in Ireland for a series of gigs in Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Belfast in June.

Taking to Instagram to express his delight to return home, the singer said, “Home 💚 I’ll play the biggest headline show of my life in my hometown tomorrow to 20,000 people.

“It has not been a smooth road to get here, and I will always fall short when I try to tell you how grateful I am. I will give you everything I have for these Irish shows 🇮🇪”





James Vincent McMorrow and Sarcastic Sounds will be special guests for his dates at St Anne’s Park, Dublin, Malahide Castle, Cork and Belfast gigs, while Sarcastic Sounds will also support Dermot Kennedy at the INEC Arena in Kerry.

The Dubliner, who started his singing careers busking on Grafton Street, is confirmed to support Shawn Mendes on the first leg of his 2022 North American Wonder The World Tour from June through August, before headlining Electric Picnic Festival on September 2nd for his biggest festival headline performance to date, playing to over 70,000 people.

Gates will open for the sold out shows at St Anne’s Park at 5pm, while the concert is due to start at 6pm.