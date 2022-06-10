Pop-up shop raised almost €7k for Gemma

Gemma is presented with a cheque by the fundraising committee

By Elizabeth Lee

THE community of Shillelagh pulled out all stops recently when they hosted a pop-up clothes sale to raise funds for a wonderful cause.

Hazel Wilson and a group of her friends decided to raise funds for Gemma Willis, a young adventurer who’s about to set sale on a tall ship. Gemma will be a crew member on the tall ship when it sales from England to France despite the fact that she’s a wheelchair user.

Gemma, who lives near Shillelagh and Tullow, was left paralysed after she was involved in a horrific car crash some years ago.

Having undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab, Gemma is determined to live her very best life. That’s why she’s chosen to sail on a tall ship and to raise funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland, for which she is an ambassador.

Gemma’s close-knit community decided to help her raise even more funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland and set up the pop-up shop one weekend in Littlewood Hall.

“Everyone was delighted with the bargains. Complimentary tea/coffee and biscuits were served. The weather was sunny and the refreshments were served outside. There was juice and sweets for the children. Many memories were recounted as customers had a chat and a cuppa. There was a raffle and some door prizes. As a result we raised €6,720 for Spinal Injuries Ireland and Gemma’s trip out on the tall ship,” explained a delighted Hazel.

The 16-member committee hosted a barbecue to celebrate the success of the pop-up shop and to officially hand over the funds to Spinal Injuries Ireland.

The committee would like to say a big thank you to all who supported in any way.