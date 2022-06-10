Pres de la Salle annual awards night

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a full house recently when Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown hosted its annual awards night.

The atmosphere in the school hall bristled with excitement as students, teachers, parents and sponsors waited for the winners to be announced. The award-winning students were issued with invites to the event, but weren’t told which award they had scooped.

Around 50 plaques and certificates were presented on the night, covering the three main areas of academia, sport and contribution to school life. The respective awards were presented by teachers Michelle Bridgett, Eric Kenna and Glenda Coburn, along with the sponsors. Principal John Keane made a short address, while deputy principals Kathleen Burke and Bridget Murphy were also in attendance.

“We had a great diversity in the awards that we presented. They really showcase how great the students are … the students are recognised in so many areas,” said Michelle.

Katie Doyle from Kilgraney, Bagenalstown had the honour of being selected as Leaving Cert Student of the Year, as chosen by both her peers and her teachers, while prefects and Meitheal leaders were also awarded.

“The awards really build morale among the students, and they also show the younger ones what can be achieved,” concluded Michelle.