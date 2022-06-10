Pres de la Salle annual awards night

Contribution to School Life Award winners: (front) Aidan O’Neill, Niamh Graham, principal John Keane, Aisling Bradshaw and Lydia Keating; (back) deputy principal Kathleen Burke, Chloe Cody, Laura Cummins, Sarah Nolan, Nicole Kirk and deputy principal Bridget Murphy
Junior Academic Award winners: (front) Liadan Coffey, Mia Howard, Emma Havelin, principal John Keane, Ella Mc Donald and Kellie Dermody; (back) deputy principal Kathleen Burke, Ella O’Reilly, Dylan Carpenter, Victor Harkin, Eoin Kelly, Ian Robb, Shane McDonald, Matthew Burke, Carra Byrne and deputy principal Bridget Murphy
Senior academic winners at Presentation de la Salle College awards night: (front) deputy principal Kathleen Burke, Rebecca Kelly, Nicola Nolan, Mairead Hayden, principal John Keane, Emma Dermody, Caitlin Brennan, Kayla Dunne and deputy principal Bridget Murphy; (back) Chloe Doyle, Marianne Cassidy, Kacper Garniak, Orla Nolan, Darren Byrne, Fiac Kavanagh, Dylan Hand, Amy Kelly, Conor Carew and Katie Doyle
Photos: Karl McDonough
Senior Sports Awards winners: (front) deputy principal Kathleen Burke, Ross O’Neill, Cormac Nolan, Evan Rudkin, principal John Keane, Shane Leddin, Conor de Lacy, Cian O’Reilly, and deputy principal Bridget Murphy; (back) Cormac Murphy, Conor Carew, Chloe Cody, Amy Nolan, Eoin Hickey, Tadhg O’Neill, Siofra O’Neill, Sophie Dowling, Matt Burke, Shane McDonald, Jamie Byrne and Ella O’Reilly
Students of the Year: (front) first year, Cian O’Reilly; second year, Brian Smullen; principal John Keane; fifth year, James McDonald; and third year, Lydia Keating; (back) deputy principal Kathleen Burke; sixth year, Katie Doyle; and deputy principal Bridget Murphy
Katie Doyle, Leaving Certificate Student of the Year at Presentation de la Salle College, Bagenalstown
By Elizabeth Lee
THERE was a full house recently when Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown hosted its annual awards night.
The atmosphere in the school hall bristled with excitement as students, teachers, parents and sponsors waited for the winners to be announced. The award-winning students were issued with invites to the event, but weren’t told which award they had scooped.
Around 50 plaques and certificates were presented on the night, covering the three main areas of academia, sport and contribution to school life. The respective awards were presented by teachers Michelle Bridgett, Eric Kenna and Glenda Coburn, along with the sponsors. Principal John Keane made a short address, while deputy principals Kathleen Burke and Bridget Murphy were also in attendance.
“We had a great diversity in the awards that we presented. They really showcase how great the students are … the students are recognised in so many areas,” said Michelle.
Katie Doyle from Kilgraney, Bagenalstown had the honour of being selected as Leaving Cert Student of the Year, as chosen by both her peers and her teachers, while prefects and Meitheal leaders were also awarded.
“The awards really build morale among the students, and they also show the younger ones what can be achieved,” concluded Michelle.