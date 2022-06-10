School kids enjoyed a non-stop day of sporting action

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS an action-packed day for the children of Newtown/Dunleckney NS recently with energy levels maxed out thanks to their exciting sports day.

The weather kindly obliged, too, as children took on a wonderful array of sports and activities throughout the day in glorious sunshine.

The pupils kick-started their day with a cycle to school, with pupils, staff and parents cycling from Fenagh GAA grounds to the school, kindly escorted by local gardaí. They were greeted with a warm welcome from everyone as they approached the school, while the parents’ association kindly provided healthy goodie bags to fuel them for the day!

The sports day activities firstly included a game of tug-o-war for the older classes, the friendly banter also having a competitive streak. It was a great success, with Fr Declan Foley joining the spectators as pupils battled it out to pull the rope over the line.

Next was the high jump, with each child giving their absolute best effort. The students did not stop at that, participating in obstacle courses, sack races, egg and spoon races, water races and yard games.

In the afternoon, each class participated in races, with the winners earning a place on the podium. It was then time for what might just be the event of the day as the teachers raced against each other with principal Muiris Bric continuing to hold the undefeated title despite the best efforts of all!

Newtown Dunleckney finished the day with a pupil versus staff rounders game before they all got back on their bikes to head home.

A fantastic day from start to finish for a very active Newtown Dunleckney NS.