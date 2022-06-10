Traveller Pride festival in Carlow is back after two-year break  

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’S Traveller Pride festival returns to St Catherine’s Community Services Centre after a hiatus of two years. The festival is taking place on Tuesday 14 June from 11am to 3pm, when a range of activities and exhibitions are promised.

A collection of barrel-top wagons will be on display as well as a demonstration by a traditional tinsmith. A photography exhibition will illustrate how Travellers used to live and there’s also a chance to look up your family name’s genealogy. There will also be guest speakers, song, music and poetry and everyone who would like to attend is very welcome.

St Catherine’s Community Services Centre is located on St Joseph’s Road, Carlow.