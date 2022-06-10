Uninsured driver gets five months at Carlow court

A WOMAN was given a five-month prison sentence after she received her 13th conviction for driving without insurance. Elizabeth Cash, Boat Road, Clondalkin pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and a driving licence along with speeding on the M9 at Powerstown, Carlow on a date in 2018.

Evidence had previously been heard in the case and the matter was adjourned for sentencing at last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

State solicitor Gerald Meaney said the defendant had 12 previous convictions for driving without insurance and 111 convictions in total. In 2020, Ms Cash received a ten-year driving ban and five months in prison.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client had witnessed the death of her partner in tragic circumstances, along with their daughter. Mr O’Flaherty said the deceased’s month’s mind was coming up and Ms Cash needed to be there to provide support to other family members. He appealed for the court to consider a suspended sentence.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said the defendant’s track record was “quite stark” and it was difficult for the defendant to offer “reasonable excuse”.

Judge Carthy imposed a 12-year driving ban and five months in prison on the insurance offence. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a condition that the defendant not drive a vehicle.