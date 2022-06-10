What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday’s front pages focus on the cost of living crisis as opposition parties have called for an emergency budget to lessen the impact on families.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece about the rate of inflation continuing to soar as TDs call for the Government to deliver an emergency budget.

The Echo focuses on the end of Government funded school lunches which will force families to use soup kitchens instead.

The Irish Daily Mail also looks at cost of living issues as inflation has hit its highest level since 1984.

The Irish Sun focuses on Irish actor Michael Fassbender avoiding catastrophe as he crashed into a barrier while practising for Le Mans.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph lead on a piece about BBC Northern Ireland possibly not having coverage of the 12th of July parade.

Meanwhile, in the UK the death sentences handed to British men Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner feature across the front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror cover the story, which the Daily Mail reports has prompted “UK outrage”.

Metro calls the pair “Putin’s pawns”, while The Independent and the i say they were sentenced in a “show trial”.

Like the above mastheads, the Financial Times carries a photograph of the imprisoned men. The paper leads, however, on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak being accused of wasting £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the Government’s debt.

The head of the UK’s largest union has warned low-paid health and care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford the fuel to attend their jobs, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express covers the UK Prime Minister’s plans to turn homeownership into a reality for “millions” more people.

Train drivers are to strike over pay and more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action, reports The Times, amid growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks.

The Sun says the Duke of Cambridge is “just like mum Diana” after he was spotted selling copies of The Big Issue in central London.

And the Daily Star asks “what could possibly go wrong?” in response to the boss of Wizz Air urging pilots not to let fatigue stop them from working.

