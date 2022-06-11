100-year-old PJ celebrates milestone birthday with Mass in the cathedral

By Charlie Keegan

PJ O’HARE, ‘Glenamoy’, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow spent his 100th birthday on Tuesday 24 May in much the same way as any other weekday – starting off with morning Mass at 7.30am in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption before returning for Mass at 9.30am in his local St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge.

Still active, healthy and clear in mind and body, the centenarian’s great-age milestone was marked with applause and appreciation as Mass-goers wished PJ all the very best on his big day. Celebrant Fr Gaspar Havara, CC, presented PJ with envelopes from the early Mass congregation for donation to his preferred charity – Red Cross Aid for Ukraine – a most worthy cause given the ongoing conflict in that war-torn country.

And, of course, there was the arrival on 24 May to the O’Hare home just outside Leighlinbridge of the Presidential cheque from Áras an Uachtaráin, which is also being donated to Aid for Ukraine.

A native of Tassagh, Keady, Co Armagh, PJ had a long and distinguished working career, serving from August 1970 until his retirement on his 68th birthday in May 1990 as head of centre at the Oak Park Research Station of Teagasc in Carlow – national headquarters of the Agriculture and Food Development Authority. PJ held the post of assistant director and head of centre at Teagasc, formerly An Foras Talúntais (the Agricultural Institute) throughout his working life in Oak Park.

He was educated at St Clare’s National School, Keady up to the age of seven, and then by the De La Salle Brothers in Keady. PJ said that by the age of seven he had learned higher mathematics, commenting that the teaching system at primary level was ahead of its time. He described the Brothers as “remarkable men”.

He attended secondary school in Greenpark Secondary School in Armagh.

Because he did not study French and German, he could not attend Queens University Belfast at third level, opting in 1946 to study agricultural science at University College Dublin (UCD), from where he graduated with an honours degree in 1950.

The agronomy university course was conducted at Albert College, Ballymun. During his time in college, PJ crossed paths with Máire Looby, a Dublin woman living close by at home with her mother. Romance blossomed and PJ and Máire married in St Pappin’s Church, Ballymun Road on 11 January 1956. Máire qualified as a domestic science teacher.

PJ was bereaved in June 2009 by the death of Máire after 53 years of happy married life, the couple having celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in January 2006. The love of his family and PJ’s deep faith helped him in the days, months and years following Máire’s passing.

His first work position following graduation was as an agricultural adviser specialising in sugar beet at Mallow Sugar Factory. In 1952, he transferred to Gowla Bog in Co Galway at a time when Major MJ Costello, then head of the Irish Sugar Company, sought to raise the acreage of sugar beet grown in the west of Ireland from 8,000 to 10,000 acres, for the enterprise to be financially viable. PJ says the bogland was unsuitable for growing sugar beet and the experiment did not succeed.

The O’Hare family resided in Glenamoy, Co Mayo for 17 years – Glenamoy is the name PJ decided on for his home just outside Leighlinbridge, a splendid house with a marvellous view of the surrounding countryside.

PJ O’Hare makes few concessions to advanced age, but a member of the family stays with him every night.

A man who does not like a fuss, PJ nonetheless found himself in the limelight when a special Mass was celebrated to honour his milestone birthday in St Lazerian’s Church on Saturday evening, 21 May. Afterwards, there was a celebration in the parish centre, attended by family, neighbours and friends, numbering in all about 150 people.

PJ was an active community figure in St Lazerian’s Church for many years. He was a counter of the church money collection until the onset of the pandemic and also provided sterling service on the Leighlin parish finance committee up to 2012.

A deeply spiritual man, PJ’s routine on Sundays is to attend Mass in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna and then St Lazerian’s before attending the evening Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown. He attends daily Mass.

Speaking at his home, PJ told ***The Nationalist*** that he remains in good health and in no way feels the burden of having reached the magic three figures in age.

A lifelong teetotaller and member of the Leighlinbridge Centre of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association (PTAA), PJ is the proud holder of a gold pin from the pioneer body. He was also awarded the Fr Cullen Medal and the Papal Benemerenti Medal, presented for outstanding service to the Catholic Church to clergy and lay people.

A proud family man, the father of six has three daughters-in-law, eight cherished grandchildren and is soon to become a great-granddad for the first time.

He felt completely overwhelmed by the level of good wishes and goodwill extended to him on hitting the big 100.

There was a family gathering at the O’Hare home in Leighlinbridge on PJ’s birthday. And on Sunday 23 May there was a full gathering of the six O’Hare children and extended family, where there was a wonderful singing session featuring a lovely rendition by the three O’Hare brothers of Stephen Foster’s Hard times.

PJ’s son David is a member of the Rhos Orpheus Male Choir in Wrexham. On PJ’s birthday, the choir sang Happy birthday in English and Welsh for him. The Baytones, a group that Michael belongs to, also sang happy birthday to him.

The centenarian is the last surviving member of his family. Two of his late brothers were musical. Jim, a mechanic by trade, played saxophone, while Michael, a veterinary surgeon, played piano accordion. Kay, a sister, played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice. Jim and Kay lived in Keady and Michael lived in Armagh. Another sister, Nora, who lived in Belfast, played the piano. PJ says he did not pick up the musical gene in the O’Hare family.

The O’Hare children are Michael (Galway), John (Roscahill, Co Galway), Máire (Galway), Anne (Leighlinbridge), Sr Catherine (Carlow) and David (Wrexham, Wales).

The last word on PJ O’Hare goes to Sr Catherine, who commented with absolute sincerity: “Dad is the most generous of fathers, a most kind and loving man with a great sense of humour, and all six of his children have been blessed to have him as our father.”