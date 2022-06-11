Carlow tech company wins ‘best place to work’ award

By Suzanne Pender

STAFF at Unum Ireland can proudly say they are employed at the ‘best place to work’ … and that’s official!

Carlow-based Unum Ireland has recently been certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Technology in Ireland in 2022

Ireland’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech is an industry recognition compiled by Great Place to Work Ireland to recognise the innovative, flexible and forward-thinking practices and cultures developed by organisations within Ireland’s dynamic tech industry.

“We are delighted for the team to have this great recognition at a national level. Unum Ireland can confidently now say that we are one of the best places to work in technology in Ireland,” said Padraig O’Neill, managing director and VP Unum Ireland.

The certification comes on the back of winning multiple other national accolades earlier this year, including the Excellence in Talent Development Award from Technology Ireland.

Unum Ireland is a technology centre focused on delivering large-scale technology change and innovation for its large US parent company Unum Group, which has its headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

During the pandemic, the Carlow centre continued to expand and hired approximately 80 additional people and still has lots of openings available.

“Carlow’s central location between Dublin, the southeast and midlands has provided Unum with access to a great pool of talent and this, along with our great work environment and benefits, has allowed us to grow our team to over 200 people,” said Edel Spillane, HR director, Unum Ireland.

Check out www.unumjobs.ie for more details.