Death notices and funeral announcements

Raymond Watchorn

Garryhundon, Milford, Co.Carlow. Raymond passed away on June 10th 2022, In the care of the Staff of the Palliative Care Team in Carlow District Hospital.

Raymond will be sadly missed by his loving brother Arnold, his niece and nephews William, Caroline and Trevor and their families, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Raymond will repose at his home on Saturday evening and Sunday. Removal on Monday afternoon at 2.pm, arriving at St. John’s Church Nurney for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society