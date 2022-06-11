Éist marks ten years with official opening of its new premises

By Suzanne Pender

CELEBRATING a decade of support to the people of Carlow and marking the beginnings of a brand-new era combined effortlessly for Éist Cancer Support Services recently. The service was celebrating its tenth anniversary and also the official opening of its new premises at Idrone Park, Carlow.

“Our tenth anniversary and official opening went so well,” said Lorna McGrath, Éist service manager. “It was a really happy occasion and the weather was beautiful so people could be outside mingling. We were delighted with everything.”

The celebrations ran over two days, reflecting the huge outpouring of support the service has received from the Carlow public since its opening in 2012. Éist was co-founded by Ann O’Neill and the late Mary Smyth, two remarkable women who, along with a team of dedicated advocates, recognised a great need across the county for a service that provided emotional support and practical help for those affected by cancer and their families.

The event began on Friday evening with the official opening of the new premises with Ann O’Neill and Sinead Smyth, Mary’s daughter, appropriately cutting the ribbon to herald a new era for Éist.

“All of Mary’s family was there, which was lovely. I never met Mary, but I feel like I did … I’ve heard so many things about her. There was definitely a feeling that she was there with us in spirit,” said Lorna.

Fr Tom Little, Fr John Dunphy and Rev David Whyte blessed the building, while several speakers reflected on the past ten years of Éist, its importance, its development and its future. Among them was Margaret Curran, chairperson of Éist’s board of management, Lorna McGrath, manager of Éist, Dr Tom Foley and Paul McNamara, who told his own story and the support he received from Éist following his cancer diagnosis.

A wonderful slide show featuring images and faces from the past ten years was played – a snapshot of the many people who’ve made Éist the vital service it is today and the fundraising efforts over the past decade.

An open day was held at Éist the following day, where people were welcome to call in, view the building and learn more about the work of Éist.

Visitors were also welcome to view the remarkable Vicky Phelan portrait on show at Éist for the open day, which is filled with symbolism reflecting Vicky’s life. Artist Vincent Devine was in Éist to discuss the portrait, offering an insightful and thought-provoking account of the portrait’s meaning.

“We had loads of visitors to the centre, which was lovely to see, and tea and cake for everyone. And we also held a raffle, which we will do next week, said Lorna.

“We also took the opportunity of the official opening to launch our new updated brochure and website, which is now live at www.eistcarlowcancersupportser.ie. We would just like to thank everyone who helped get the centre ready and helped with all the preparations for the launch,” she added.

Currently, 1,300 people are engaging with Éist, availing of a wide range of services and supports.