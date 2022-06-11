Maria was a highly respected member of her community

The late Maria Lawler

By Charlie Keegan

MARIA Lawler, who passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 February, was a highly respected member of her local community in Old Leighlin, Co Carlow, where she had lived for 65 years.

She was born Maria Quirke on 6 September 1931 into a farming background in Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny, where she grew up with brothers George and Jim and her sisters Breada and Diana.

Maria was educated at her local national school in Coon, where she excelled in Irish, winning a scholarship to Ring College in Co Waterford. She aspired to be a teacher, but as she wanted to stay close to home, she went on to train as a psychiatric nurse in St Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where she qualified in 1959. She loved her nursing days and after the marriage ban was lifted in 1973, she went back to work at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow as a night nurse.

She married Jim Lawler from Coon in 1962 and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October. They initially lived in Currane near Borris, where Billie (Margaret) and Mary were born, then moved to Lacken, Old Leighlin in 1967, where Trish and Brian arrived.

At her funeral Mass, a heartfelt eulogy by her daughter Billie provided the broad narrative of the life and times of Maria Lawler. She was a ‘carer’ for so many relatives over the years, firstly nursing her mother, who died at the age of 44 years, then helping to rear the younger members of her family and later opening up her own home to care for her father and uncle.

She had a great connection with her community and had wonderful friends in the area. They were all involved in local fundraising events, drama groups, Civil Defence and, of course, the local Old Leighlin Ladies Club as well as the Leighlin guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Maria was an industrious person and was never afraid of working hard to achieve her goals.

She was very well thought of in the community as she always had a word for everyone and her great sense of humour and quick wittedness were renowned.

Maria will be remembered for her impressive ability to write poems and recitations, many of which were recalled at her funeral. She was so creative and a dab hand at dressmaking, knitting and embroidery. She also enjoyed art classes.

Maria was an adventurous person and when her two daughters Mary and Trish settled in Switzerland she embraced the new in-laws, even though it was tough with the language barrier. She enjoyed many visits to-and-fro over the years.

She was a great supporter of the GAA, both her native Co Kilkenny and her local football and hurling teams in Old Leighlin, especially when her son Brian was playing, and more recently through her granddaughters on their local camogie teams. There were lots of washing lines with team jerseys billowing in the wind in Lacken over the years.

Maria was in failing health for the last few years of her life, but continued to receive wonderful care from her family, her homecare team and from the kind-hearted and considerate staff at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge, who became her extended family, especially during the difficult time of Covid lockdowns.

She died peacefully on 6 February and was waked at Somers’ Funeral Home in Bagenalstown. Her remains were removed to St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, where Maria had worshipped and celebrated her family’s Communions and Confirmations over the years. Maria’s funeral Mass was officiated by Fr Tom Lalor and assisted by Fr Pat Hennessy and Deacon Patrick Roche.

Maria’s children and grandchildren as well as her extended family all contributed to the wonderful celebration of her life by carrying her coffin, organising symbols of her life to be brought to the altar and through the readings and Prayers of the Faithful at her funeral Mass.

Her favourite hymns were sung by Rosemarie Fitzgerald with Helen Lynch on the organ and her sister Breada brought back a special memory of Maria’s by organising Mikey Rice to sing Never grow old at the Communion reflection. Her nephew Peter recorded The Rose of Mooncoin on his harmonica in San Francisco and it was played by her graveside as she was laid to rest with her grandparents in the cemetery at St Laserian’s Cathedral in Old Leighlin.

Maria was a well-known character with an infectious guffaw of a laugh that always brought a smile to your face. At her funeral, the messages received and the stories told about her were a true reflection of her wonderful personality, which continued to shine well into her 91st year.

Maria is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Billie (Margaret), Mary and Trish, son Brian, sons-in-law Eugene and Rainer, daughter-in-law Bronagh, her grandchildren Aran, Muireann, Eoghan, Luna, Jim, Aoibh, Éibhe, Finn, Olwyn, Clodagh and the late Daniel, her sister Breada and her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Maria rest in peace.