What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 10 applications for planning permission between 1-8 June.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Avril & David O’Brien wish to construct a four-bedroom dormer bungalow and single storey domestic garage at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.

Ciara & Shelly McDonald wish to construct a two-storey dwelling, detached garage at Tinnagarney, Bagenalstown.

Barrow Automation Ltd wish to construct a portal frame grain storage unit at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown.

Ballinabranna

Cieval Ltd wish to complete unfinished estate at Gort Na Greine, Ballinabranna to include the construction of eight semi-detached two storey dwellings, plus the construction of 17 two-storey detached dwellings all with detached single storey garages, the construction of five detached bungalows all with detached single storey garages.

Bennekerry

Kevin Morrisey wishes to retain permission for a new boundary wall as constructed, permission for completion of same and alterations to entrance to improve sightlines at Busherstown, Bennekerry.

Hacketstown

Eoin Byrne wish to revise site boundaries to previous application

development at the Curragh, Hacketstown.

Nurney

Alison & Brian Murphy wish to erect a single storey extension to the side and rear of existing two storey dwelling at Kyleballyhue Rd, Graiguenaspiddoge, Nurney.

Rathoe

Susan Byrne wishes to erect a single-room dog grooming studio in the yard behind the existing dwelling house at Rathoe.

Rathvilly

Fergus Kehoe wishes to construct an agricultural hay shed at Ladystown, Rathvilly.

St Mullins

Shane & Michelle wish to construct a glamping facility to consist of the erection of four glamping pods.