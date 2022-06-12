Death notices and funeral announcements

MUIREANN CARBERY

Cork and Carlow. On June 12th 2022, peacefully, at home in Barnstead, Church Road, Blackrock, MUIREANN, dearly loved wife of Sean O’ Mahony and much loved mother of Grace and Ellen and dear daughter of Dan and Attracta and loving sister of Fiona, Deirdre, Dan, Brendan, Kevin and Ronan.

Sadly, missed by her loving husband, daughters, parents, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Tuesday (June 14th) from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday (June 15th) in St. Michael’s Church, Blackrock which can be viewed on

https://www.stmichaelsblackrock.ie/webcam/

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for a cremation service at 4pm which can be viewed on

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Muireann’s family on the condolence section below or through

www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

No flowers please.

Donations if desired to https://www.marymount.ie/

May she rest in peace

Martin DOYLE

Terenure, Dublin / Croagh, Limerick / Kildavin, Carlow

Peacefully on June 10, 2022, in the wonderful care of St. James’ Hospital. Beloved partner and soulmate of Helen, stepfather to Gareth and Caitriona, and father of Robert, Patricia and Barry. Sadly missed by sisters Bridie, Olive and Mary, brothers Jim and Tom, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Rathfarnham, on Tuesday, June 14, from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Lazerian’s Church, Kildavin, Carlow, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kildavin New Cemetery.

Edward (Ned) Kelly

Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, June 12th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Brig, sadly missed by his adored children Helen, Michael and Marjorie, his cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Paul, Jed and Kieran, their partners Ger Doyle and Shannon, sons-in-law Willie and John, daughter-in-law Oonagh, nieces,nephews, relatives and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

May Ned’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Marjorie’s residence (Eircode R21 CF76) from 2pm to 8pm on Monday and Tuesday, with funeral prayers at 6pm on Tuesday evening. Removal from his daughter Marjorie’s residence on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.

Ned’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie