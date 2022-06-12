Phil Walsh: successful businessman who played senior hurling for Kilkenny

The late Phil Walsh

By Charlie Keegan

PHILIP (Phil) Walsh, Doninga, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 5 May surrounded by his loving family, was the retired owner of Bagenalstown Hardware (Walsh’s Homevalue), located in Bagenalstown Business Park, Royal Oak.

Phil’s death followed a brief illness. He would have celebrated his 85th birthday on 16 June.

A native of Doninga, Phil was twin brother of Fr Thomas (Tom) Walsh, PP, Rosenallis, Co Laois. He was son of the late John and Alice (née Murphy) Walsh.

Educated in Paulstown National School and at secondary level by the De la Salle Brothers in Bagenalstown, after his school days Phil went to work in John Kelly’s hardware shop in Goresbridge, where he served his time to the hardware trade. He subsequently moved to Bagenalstown, working with Sheill’s hardware on Market Square.

In 1978, Phil took the plunge into private enterprise when, along with business partner Frank Harding from Bagenalstown, they established Bagenalstown Hardware on Main Street. The business partners bought the former bakery premises of McCord’s to set up the hardware enterprise. His brother Des joined soon afterwards and together with Syl Shaughnessy and the rest of the team they built up the business to what it is today.

Bagenalstown Hardware was a commercial success, but there was a major setback in 2001 when the premises was extensively burned in a disastrous fire. The business transferred to the former Astor Cinema premises on Kilree Street from 2001 to 2006 before the final move to the business park, where Bagenalstown Hardware continues to operate as Walsh’s Homevalue in a custom-made building.

The company has a permanent work staff of 15, with some ten part-time employees. Phil’s son John joined the company in 2003, taking over as managing director on his dad’s retirement in 2006.

Phil was a fine hurler in his younger days as a member of the Barrow Rangers (Paulstown-Goresbridge) club. He played junior and senior hurling for Kilkenny and in 1960 scored 3-2 against Waterford in the Wembley tournament. Kilkenny won that game 6-16 to 2-16 in what was a repeat of the 1959 All-Ireland hurling final, which the Déise won following a replay.

A ***Sunday Independent*** report of that Wembley Stadium game stated of Phil’s display: ‘This was a particularly happy day for Phil Walsh, the young Paulstown junior player, who was introduced to senior ranks only a short time ago. He showed no signs of nervousness and scored 3-2.’ In that game, Phil was only outdone in the scoring stakes by established Kilkenny star Denis Heaslip from Knocktopher, who scored 3-4. A young Eddie Keher accounted for 0-7 of the Cats’ total.

Phil, who had a number of outings with the Kilkenny seniors, including at Leinster senior championship level, played at right-half-forward for club and county. After his playing days, he served as chairman and selector with Barrow Rangers.

He was an avid follower of National Hunt horse racing and had attended the annual Listowel Festival for 49 successive years. Phil also enjoyed going racing to Killarney as well as many trips to Cheltenham and Aintree.

He was married to the former Mary Nolan from Knockindrane, Garryhill. They wed in St Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea and had enjoyed 51 years of happy married life together.

Phil enjoyed a social drink and a game of poker, with many enjoyable nights spent playing poker at Foley’s in Garryhill, or the ‘local’ in Paulstown.

He reposed at home in Doninga on Friday 6 May, when prayers were led by his brother, Fr Tom. His remains were removed on Saturday afternoon to Church of the Assumption, where Phil worshipped all his life, with Fr Tom as celebrant of his twin brother’s funeral Mass, assisted by Fr James Kelly, PP, Paulstown-Goresbridge.

Three significant symbols of Phil Walsh’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: a Kilkenny jersey, a race card and a business ledger, reflective of his working life.

The readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts were undertaken by family members.

At the end of Mass, son John Walsh spoke of the qualities his dad brought to his life, referencing his father’s deep love of family life and his outstanding business acumen.

Following Mass, Phil was laid to rest in Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, with Fr Tom reciting the final prayers at the graveside. The singing of hymns at Mass was by Thomas Kehoe and Vanessa Whelan.

Phil is mourned by his wife Mary, children Jacqueline O’Connor (Mallow, Co Cork), John (Doninga), Anne Dennis (Skerries, Co Dublin), Mary McGinley (Kilkenny) and Pauline Robinson (Maynooth, Co Kildare), by his brothers Fr Tom (Rosenallis) and Desmond (Des) (Doninga), sisters Patty Carrigan (Kilkenny), Vera Reid (Kilkenny) and Carmel Callan (Drumconrath, Co Meath).

He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Darragh, Ailbhe, Ronan, Fred, Ella, Olan, Rory, Cara, Tom, Sadhbh, Jack and Charlie, by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, his kind neighbours, loyal customers and a large circle of friends. Phil was predeceased by his daughter Siobhán.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Phil Walsh took place in Paulstown Church on Sunday 5 June at 4pm.

The Walsh family have extended a sincere word of thanks to Dr Tom Foley, Leighlinbridge and his team, the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare and Community Care teams, without whom it would not have been possible to have Phil at home in Doninga for his final weeks.