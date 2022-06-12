Sinn Féin reaches another record high in the polls

Tomas Doherty

Sinn Féin has reached a record high in the polls, while Mary Lou McDonald is now the most popular party leader in the Republic.

The party has matched its best result in the lifetime of the current Government, rising one point to 37 per cent. Sinn Féin president Ms McDonald is at 52 per cent in the leaders’ satisfaction ratings.

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll has Fine Gael support up three points to 23 per cent, while Fianna Fáil has dropped two points to 22 per cent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who was the most popular party leader in March, April and May, drops back three points to 50 per cent.

According to the poll, Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support unchanged at 5 per cent.

The Green Party is on 4 per cent support.

Backing for Independent TDs sits at 8 per cent.

People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 1 per cent, while Aontú is at 1 per cent.

The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 0 per cent on the weekend of their national conference – the party has dropped two points since the last poll in early May.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll was based on interviews with a representative sample of adults aged 18 and over. The margin of error is 3.3 per cent and face-to-face polling was conducted between May 25th and last Tuesday.