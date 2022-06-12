Tullow event marked special day for Ukrainian refugees

By Suzanne Pender

A CELEBRATION of Ukrainian culture and dress never seemed so apt recently as Tullow offered the hand of friendship to acknowledge Vyshyvanka Day.

The international day aims to preserve the Ukrainian folk traditions of creating and wearing ethnic embroidered clothes called vyshyvankas and is celebrated on the third Thursday of May.

At Forward Step Resource Centre, Tullow Friends of Ukraine didn’t want the day to go unrecognised and hosted a celebration of Vyshyvanka Day, welcoming the many Ukrainian families who are now living in Co Carlow.

“It was a bit like the match last night – for a little period they could forget about the war and celebrate their culture, their dress, their embroidery and their traditions,” said Jacqui McNabb, who is hosting a Ukrainian family and also spearheaded the successful Sow Now campaign.

“The traditional dress is so important. I know the top Tetiana was wearing was made by her mother and she brought it with her in a bag along with everything else … it means so much,” added Jacqui.

Tullow Friends of Ukraine ensured there was Ukrainian music and delicious food to enjoy, with lots of people wearing their beautiful traditional dress featuring the wonderful embroidery that’s such an integral part of Ukrainian culture.

The Tullow-based fundraising initiative Sow Now, which sells packets of sunflowers seeds nationwide in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal, had a stand at the recent Bloom festival.

“We were five days at Bloom, which was hugely successful; people loved the sunflowers and they loved the sentiment, but above all they were thankful to be about to contribute, even in this small way,” said Jacqui.

“We were there in Bloom thanks to the Kildare Growers’ Association and, of course, huge thanks to Rachel Doyle of Arboretum because we were on their stand, otherwise we couldn’t have been there,” she added.

Jacqui thanked the schools, businesses and community groups across the country who have got behind the Sow Now campaign and have taken it into their hearts. She also reminded everyone that the sunflower seeds are still on sale and can still be sown right up to the end of June.