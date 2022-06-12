What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

The latest Brexit developments and a Cabinet conflict over social welfare feature in Sunday’s papers in Ireland.

The Business Post has details on the UK’s new legislation on the Brexit protocol that governs trade in Northern Ireland.

The paper says the proposed law will give ministers powers to remove all customs processes between Britain and Northern Ireland, and allow businesses in the North to choose whether they want to follow British or EU regulations.

🗞️ Revealed: New British protocol law to remove all customs checks

🗞️ Revealed: New British protocol law to remove all customs checks

🗞️ Rainy day fund could be restored for corporate tax receipts

🗞️ How firms are buying up homes to attract staff

The Sunday Independent reports that the Government is at odds over social welfare spending. It says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in conflict over linking welfare to the consumer price index.

An immigration raid is the focus for the Irish Mail on Sunday. A number of people were identified as being in Ireland illegally during a search of a commercial premises in Co Meath earlier this week, gardaí have said.

Sunday Life gives details of the firearms charges facing a prominent loyalist community worker. Winston Irvine was remanded in custody in Belfast on Saturday after having been arrested by detectives investigating the hijacking and placing of a suspect device in a van that targeted Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Lead story:

Lead story:

The UK government’s new food strategy for England, the latest reactions to the Rwanda migrant saga and messages from Ukraine feature on Sunday’s papers in Britain.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson faces “rural fury” over the food strategy, while The Sunday Times writes he is “turning his back” on the green agenda in a “significant victory” for the farming lobby.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports the Conservative Party is “at war” over calls from MPs and ministers to cut taxes, with sources close to the British prime minister opposing the calls.

The front page of tomorrow's The Sunday Telegraph: Tories at war over calls to cut taxes

The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Express lead on backlash against reported criticism from Prince Charles about the UK government’s decision to send migrants to Rwanda.

Elsewhere, Sunday People splashes a “defiant message” from Britons captured by the Russian army and sentenced to death.

The Sunday Mirror runs on a report that British justice secretary Dominic Raab has given the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger hope ahead of a parole bid by one of the convicted killers.

And the Daily Star says convicts undertaking community service have been told to “work from home… and make a scarf”.