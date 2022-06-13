A talented violinist, Sr Paschal was blessed with a warm personality

By Charlie Keegan

SISTER Paschal McMeel, a member of the Poor Clare community in Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on Sunday 8 May at the Order’s monastery.

Ita McMeel was born in the parish of Duneane, Toomebridge, Co Antrim in 1930, the youngest of the eight children of James and Mary McMeel. When she was just 13, her teenage sister Mary died of meningitis, and when she was 15 her brother John was ordained a priest for the archdiocese of Edinburgh. By the time she was 25, she surprised many people by entering the Poor Clare Monastery in Belfast.

She was known to be a lively individual, full of mischief, who enjoyed a smoke. Ita would climb a tree near the road and throw acorns down on passers-by. When her father heard about this, he cut the lower branches beyond her reach. Not to be outdone, Ita hammered long nails into the tree trunk to continue her mischief making.

After college, she worked as a secretary in Stormont and later moved to work near home.

She was blessed with a warm, friendly personality and made lifelong friends and enjoyed a very full social life, taking part in local events and concerts. Ita was a skilled violinist and won many trophies in competitions.

At age of 25, Ita surprised many people by entering the Poor Clare Monastery in Belfast. She left behind everything she owned for the love of Christ and spent 67 years dedicating her love, life and talents as a Poor Clare sister.

In her religious life, Sr Paschal was most generous with her time and talents and served in many roles in the community, especially as abbess in later years, throughout the Northern Troubles.

The sisters trusted in the Lord’s words to St Clare: ‘I will always protect you’ and He did. On a DVD named ***Voices from the North***, Sr Paschal was interviewed about her memories of the Troubles from 1969 to 1998. She talked about some of the inspirational people she had met when they called to the monastery to find solace. She recalled some of the events, such as the blowing-up of a filling station further up the Cliftonville Road from the monastery and how that explosion broke several of the monastery windows, resulting in an abundance of fresh air for some days.

Sr Paschal also remembered the constant presence of helicopters flying nearby, rising and landing, making use of their searchlights. In fact, the monastery was situated half-way down what was known as the Murder Mile. She had many stories of the sad events resulting in loss of lives and great suffering in the area.

Her nephew Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, and Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin concelebrated her funeral Mass on Tuesday afternoon, 10 May, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Other clergy in attendance were Mgr Brendan Byrne, Fr Patrick Young, OFM, Fr Paul O’Boyle, Fr Eddie Dowley, OFM Cap, Fr Damian Loughrey, OFM and Fr Padraig Shelley.

In a homily during Mass, Bishop McKeown said Ita was called after the local schoolmaster, observing that the original St Ita was one of the strong women leaders in the early Irish Church, who dedicated themselves to living in the community for the sake of the Kingdom of God.

Bishop Donal continued: “Ita McMeel felt a deep call to living in community of prayer and seeking to follow Jesus in all things. After two years of postulancy, in 1957, the young nun was accepted as a member of the enclosed Poor Clare community on the Cliftonville Road, where they numbered over 20 sisters. Part of the ceremony involved wearing a symbolic crown of thorns.

“Life is difficult for everybody. But those who feel called to build community and communion in order to learn the tools of the interior life – that involves a lot of dying to self. Becoming a saint has always meant learning the humility that enables us to subject our will to God’s will for me.”

In the Poor Clares, she took the name of St Paschal of the Blessed Sacrament. St Paschal of Babylon was a 16th century Spanish Franciscan saint, noted for his simplicity of life and the love of the eucharist.

Sr Paschal developed a huge range of visitors and correspondence in the Belfast of the Troubles, where so many people lost family and friends in the conflict that, in a particular way, affected the area surrounding the monastery. All kinds of people came to the monastery from across many community divides. She wrote to everyone with her strong handwriting that spoke of the grace that was at work in her life.

“She was not cut off from the world and loved the world. She had the freedom that came from giving all to Jesus. ‘When I go out to the doctor or the dentist’, Sr Paschal said, ‘it is lovely to look in the shop windows and see all those beautiful things that we don’t need’. She did not look down at our obsession with things. But she enjoyed the freedom that monastic life had given her.”

She also had to face the enormous step of faith that was involved in setting out to build a new monastery more than 30 years ago. Bishop McKeown said community builds the capacity for discernment. The easy way forward is rarely the divine one. As a young woman, Sr Paschal had the courage to take the road less travelled, remaining faithful to that journey with Jesus.

Her attention to detail and her ability to work well with the construction workers meant the beautiful building was completed thanks to the generosity of so many great people from all over Northern Ireland. “And then, she had to live with the reality that the community was dwindling in numbers.

“The Filipino sisters were a huge boost to the energy of the community. But importing foreign sisters does not solve the problem of a local church that is not meeting its own needs and challenging young people to outrageous generosity.”

It was a very painful decision for Sr Paschal and Sr Mary to leave Belfast ten years ago. “And yet she reflected her Lord’s self-giving and trust as they found a new home in the community in Carlow. She was still following God’s calling to trust him in all things. Here, too, she could sing forever of the love of the Lord, the love of the Good Shepherd, who called her Ita at baptism and Paschal for most of her life.”

Bishop McKeown said that Barry McGuigan, the former world featherweight boxing champion, knowing Sr Paschal was near death, flew over to see her on the day before her passing. “In some ways she was a heavyweight when it came to witnessing the power of Christ and of his Resurrection. She had many talents, including a love of music and playing the violin. She had a mischievous twinkle in her eye. Her happiness in the Lord was a powerful witness to the beauty of God and the healing love of Christ.”

The passing years and illness had taken their toll. She knew her days were numbered. In those precious days she had the words of St Francis in her heart: ‘Praise to you, My Lord, through our sister bodily death, from whom no living person can escape. Blessed are those who will find your most holy will, for the second death shall do them no harm.’

The Bishop of Derry said that in 1957, in the presence of Mother Colette and Fr Theodore Crowley, Ita took a promise to observe during the whole of her life the rule of the Poor Clares. As the sun rose on Shepherd Sunday, she commended her spirit to the One who had called her into life in 1930 and into a monastic vocation. Now, in a way that she could never do here, with all the angels and saints she can spend eternity ‘singing forever of our love, O Lord’.

He concluded the eulogy: “She was a woman of great, gentle strength. She ministered Christ’s love to countless people. May she be welcomed by the Jesus whom she loved as the Paschal Lamb.”

Following Mass, Sr Paschal was laid to rest in the monastery cemetery.

She is survived by her sister Trea O’Boyle, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Sisters in the Poor Clare Monastery, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

May Sr Paschal’s gentle soul rest in peace.