  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Cllr Brian O’Donoghue (FG) elected cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue (FG) elected cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

Monday, June 13, 2022

New cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council Brian O’Donoghue

FINE Gael’s Brian O’Donoghue has been elected cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council this afternoon. The Rathvilly councillor succeeds Fianna Fáil’s Fintan Phelan. It is the second time cllr O’Donoghue has served in the role.

Cllr O’Donoghue was nominated by fellow Fine Gael councillors Tommy Kinsella and John Murphy at the local authority’s AGM.

Cllr O’Donoghue said he would be looking to develop projects in east Carlow, including the regeneration of the Phoenix Centre in Rathvilly and hoped to progress long-awaited Tullow projects, including a new health centre, outer relief road, orbital route and redevelopment of the courthouse.

He said: “Working together, we might not agree on the method or timing, but there is no doubt we can achieve great things working to the best of our ability.”

Councillors uniformly congratulated cllr O’Donoghue, who is due to get married to fiancée Miriam in the coming weeks, on his appointment.

Fianna Fáil’s Ken Murnane said: “I have no doubt you will do a great job.”

Full story in next week’s Nationalist

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

How to win friends and influence people

Monday, 13/06/22 - 5:07pm

Carlow festivals to appear on RTÉ tonight

Monday, 13/06/22 - 4:49pm

Bike stolen in Carlow town

Monday, 13/06/22 - 3:43pm