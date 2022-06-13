Cllr Brian O’Donoghue (FG) elected cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

FINE Gael’s Brian O’Donoghue has been elected cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council this afternoon. The Rathvilly councillor succeeds Fianna Fáil’s Fintan Phelan. It is the second time cllr O’Donoghue has served in the role.

Cllr O’Donoghue was nominated by fellow Fine Gael councillors Tommy Kinsella and John Murphy at the local authority’s AGM.

Cllr O’Donoghue said he would be looking to develop projects in east Carlow, including the regeneration of the Phoenix Centre in Rathvilly and hoped to progress long-awaited Tullow projects, including a new health centre, outer relief road, orbital route and redevelopment of the courthouse.

He said: “Working together, we might not agree on the method or timing, but there is no doubt we can achieve great things working to the best of our ability.”

Councillors uniformly congratulated cllr O’Donoghue, who is due to get married to fiancée Miriam in the coming weeks, on his appointment.

Fianna Fáil’s Ken Murnane said: “I have no doubt you will do a great job.”

