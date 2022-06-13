Death notices and funeral announcements

Margaret Roche (née O’Hara)

Monaughrim, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of Mary, Margaret and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters, 6 grandchildren, great granddaughter, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home Bunclody from 3pm – 7pm on Sunday. Removal from her residence on Monday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.