Death notices and funeral announcements

Monday, June 13, 2022

RIP

Margaret Roche (née O’Hara)
Monaughrim, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of Mary, Margaret and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters, 6 grandchildren, great granddaughter, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret’s gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home Bunclody from 3pm – 7pm on Sunday. Removal from her residence on Monday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral announcements

Sunday, 12/06/22 - 7:22pm

Tullow event marked special day for Ukrainian refugees

Sunday, 12/06/22 - 5:32pm

Phil Walsh: successful businessman who played senior hurling for Kilkenny

Sunday, 12/06/22 - 5:21pm