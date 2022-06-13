€11,000 grant for Carlow waterways

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow has received approximately €11,000 through the Community Water Development Fund for the protection and enhancement of local waterbodies.

The fund is seen as a key measure in the new revised and strengthened River Basin Management Plan for Ireland.

Latest reports from the Environment Protection Agency show that around half of the rivers and lakes in Ireland do not have good water quality.

Issues affecting water quality in Carlow’s rivers are well documented, with a lot of work underway through the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), Carlow County Council and relevant agencies to address pollution and other known problems.

Projects like the Blackstairs EIP group were awarded €5,000 as part of the fund for specific water quality measures. Also in receipt of funding was Leighlinbridge Improvement Group, which has been working hard over the years to improve biodiversity along the River Barrow, while Bagenalstown Improvement Group and Bagenalstown Area Community Development also received funding.

For more information on all grants awarded in 2022, visit www.lawaters.ie and for information and advice relating to enhancing local water bodies in Co Carlow contact Ann Phelan community water officer at 0858084067.