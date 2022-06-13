Five-time stroke survivor ‘shocked’ HSE closing ED at Navan hospital

Louise Walsh

A five-time stroke survivor says she is ‘shocked and saddened’ at reports that the HSE is closing the Emergency Department at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co. Meath.

It’s been reported that the HSE plan to downgrade the emergency service to a medical assessment unit and a local injury unit.

Up to 10,000 people hit the streets of Navan last October in a march against any closure of services at the facility despite Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly ordering a temporary reprieve to the facilities.

Jillian Ennis O’Boyle hopes that the public will take to the streets again in protest of the decision.

The 43-year-old says she would be dead only for receiving life-saving treatment at the hospital and is still dependent on its care regularly as she fights a progressive degenerative disease.

The Athboy resident had her first stroke at the age of 32, due to a rare autoimmune disease called Moya Moya which attacks the brain’s blood vessels.

Since then, she has suffered four more strokes, the latest in 2018 which led to her needing a further brain operation.

Jillian is now worried that she will lose valuable time in having to get to another hospital by driving by Our Lady’s where she has been stabilised every time in the past.

“My condition is going downhill rapidly and I need the hospital to save me more and more,” she said.

“I am very independent and the fact that the hospital is on my doorstep gives me that extra security and self-confidence. Now that looks to be gone.

“It was just a relief to get there and know I am in safe hands, rather than being stuck in Dublin traffic or not knowing what hospital I am even going to.

“I fall a lot due to my condition and I’m often now in the Emergency Department getting stitched up.

“They took the stroke unit away – and now this. I am so sad and shocked to hear this. “This hospital saved my life more than once. It saved the lives of hundreds of others. It’s death by a thousand cuts to the hospital and death by a thousand stabs in the back to its people.”