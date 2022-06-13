How to win friends and influence people

TikTok star and social media influencer, Lauren Whelen, will be a guest speaker

By Elizabeth Lee

A YOUNG social media influencer from Carlow town, Lauren Whelan, is one of the key speakers in an upcoming online course called Digital Hustle.

The free summer school is being hosted by the Carlow campus of South East Technological University (SETU), formerly known as IT Carlow. The Digital Hustle, which connects Irish teenagers to young entrepreneurs and influencers who are succeeding and striving to succeed in the competitive internet world, runs from 27 June to 1 July.

Influencers who will feature on the Digital Hustle include TikTok sensation Lauren, who will tell her story of how she has added over a million followers. Ali Ryan, editor of goss.ie, will speak about her experience of being a successful online entrepreneur.

Jacob Donegan (21), who has been a creator on TikTok since he was 14, when the app was known as Musical.ly, will tell his story.

This is the second year that the Digital Hustle initiative is taking place and it is sponsored by the Higher Education Authority. The teen would-be influencers attending the summer school will discover the dos and don’ts of successful branding from working influencers, with the added bonus of top-level advice and real-world experience. The Digital Hustle summer school is a programme where both the science and business aspects of running an online business will be discussed.

The course creator and designer, Dr Irene McCormick, commented on the amazing range of industry experts and influencers for this year’s programme.

“We have some old faces returning to us this year, along with some exciting new additions. Jacob Donegan along with Kyle Kehoe and Dr Mary McGill are some of our new additions and we are very lucky to have them on board with us this year, “ said Dr McCormick.

For more information and to sign-up for the Digital Hustle Summer camp, please visit https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/school-leavers/digital-hustle-summer-school.htm