Men’s Health Weeks kicks off

The HSE are encouraging men to act as Men’s Health Week 2022 kicks off. The theme for MHW 2022 in Ireland is ‘Mission is Possible’ ,and the call to action is ‘The Action Starts With You’.

In Ireland, Men’s Health Week has grown in popularity over the last number of years, with many organisations and individuals lending their support to highlight the different health and wellbeing topics discussed over the week. The HSE Health & Wellbeing section are a key funder of the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland and are associated with the initative.

Speaking on Men’s Health Week Dr Noel Richardson, Health & Wellbeing, HSE and lecturer and Director of healthCORE at IT Carlow says:

“For me, the key message for Men’s Health Week is that small changes can really make a difference – whether it’s going for a walk, taking time out, re-connecting with a friend. It’s about doing something positive for yourself and building momentum towards positive change, one step at a time.”

Running from Monday 13 June to Sunday 19 June (Father’s Day), this annual celebration aims to raise awareness of preventable health problems, support men and boys to live healthier lives, and encourage them to seek help or treatment at an early stage. In recent years, a broad range of research has highlighted the challenges which face males in Ireland and further afield.

Many of the key statistics, highlighted in the ‘Men’s Health in Numbers’ publications, show that:

Local men continue to die, on average, younger than women do.

Poor lifestyles (including smoking, drinking, diet and lack of exercise) are responsible for a large proportion of chronic diseases.

Males have higher death rates than women for almost all the leading causes of death, and at all ages.

Men’s mental health needs are often under the radar and remain unmet.

Late presentation to health services can lead to a number of problems becoming untreatable.

Men’s Health Week 2022 seeks to remind and encourage men, what they can do to take back control of our own health and to focus upon small, simple and practical things they can do to improve their health, for example: