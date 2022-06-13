Placement of Ukrainian refugees in pledged accommodation to be ‘ramped up’ in coming weeks

Vivienne Clarke

The “very complex process” of placing Ukrainian refugees with families who pledged accommodation will ramp up in the coming weeks, the Irish Red Cross has said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, the group’s secretary general Liam O’Dwyer said the plan is to have up to 6,000 people in pledged accommodation by the end of the summer.

To date 3,700 invitations for Garda vetting have been sent to the 6,500 households who pledged accommodation, he explained. Already, 533 have been approved and are now in the system for placement.

Mr O’Dwyer added there is now a “matching” process in place at City West where arrivals can be linked with households who pledged accommodation.

At present, “the vast majority” of Ukrainian refugees are in Government emergency accommodation, such as hotels or former religious institutions, while a further 7,500 are in “informal” settings, such as with friends and family, he said.

Mr O’Dwyer acknowledged criticism that the process was slow, describing it as a “a fair comment”, but added that Garda vetting was a very complex process where every member of a household had to be vetted.

This is an emergency situation and as more people arrived modular situations could become available and household pledges would increase capacity, he said.

When asked if it would be necessary for new arrivals to go to tented villages once student accommodation was no longer available, Mr O’Dwyer said he thought pledged accommodation would be accessible by the end of the summer.