Carlow buzzing as new Penneys opens its doors

By Suzanne Pender

THE NEW €12m Penneys store in Carlow officially opens its doors today, creating a terrific buzz of excitement among the region’s fashion followers.

Shoppers queued from early morning to be among the first to visit the new-look store, which boasts an impressive 28,000 square feet of shopping space and an enhanced shopping experience for the iconic brand’s legions of Carlow fans.

“We are super-proud of our new Carlow store and of the team for all their hard work,” enthused Sandra Quinlan, Carlow store manager. “We’ve been a long time waiting for this and we are delighted to be back.”

Staff at the opening were joined by Martina Farrell, wife of the late John Farrell, the store’s much-loved former manager, who sadly passed away from MND in 2021. It was will great pride that Martina cut the ribbon to officially open the new store.

Over the last ten days, Penneys Carlow at Kennedy Avenue has been completely fitted out to reveal a new-look store with an extended range across ladies’ fashion, menswear, kids, beauty and homeware. Enhanced displays featuring more than 70 mannequins, 20 unisex fitting rooms, including family and accessible fitting rooms, and a spacious 16-till area await Carlow customers.

Penneys at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow is the first major milestone in a €250 million package the retailer has committed to investing in Ireland over the next ten years.

“This store in Carlow has a lot of firsts for us,” explained Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“It’s the first store we’ve opened in Ireland since 2015 and it’s the first store where we’ve used our new denim concept, where people can clearly see the mix of styles and shapes available.

“As part of our voyage, we’ve also strived for greater sustainability, so it’s the first Penneys store in Ireland to use solar to fulfil its electricity needs and it’s the first fitting-out of our new sustainable fitting rooms,” he added.

Employing over 100 people from the local area, staff are expecting a busy opening and have extended their opening hours to reflect this.

Penneys Carlow will open until 8pm tonight (Tuesday), 9am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.