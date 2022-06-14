Carlow gardaí face ban from role as court presenters

A HIGH COURT ban on garda court presenters impacted district court sittings in Carlow for the second week in a row.

State solicitor Alan Millard presented cases on Wednesday and Thursday at Carlow District Court, a role which is usually undertaken by a garda sergeant or inspector.

It follows a ruling two weeks ago by High Court Judge Marguerite Bolger about whether a court presenter has a “right of audience” to prosecute a case. This led to a prospect where prosecuting gardaí would present their own cases before a judge, tying up gardaí in courtrooms.

A temporary response nationally has been the deployment of local state solicitors and barristers to present cases, but this is seen as unviable in the long term.

Although a stay on the order was issued within days by Judge Bolger until it is enacted this Thursday, 16 June, gardaí had not resumed the role in Carlow District Court last week. The government is understood to be working on emergency legislation to deal with the matter.

Mr Millard told The Nationalist last week the DPP was satisfied that gardaí could carry out the role, but it was a matter for the district court judge in each area.

Mr Millard added that judges may be concerned that sentences could be called into question if garda court presenters continued without legal certainty.

Sergeant Hud Kelly carries out the court presenter role at Carlow District Court, although a garda inspector would usually present contested cases. The role had the impact of reducing the amount of time gardaí spent in court.

Local Superintendent Aidan Brennan said that issues in Carlow’s courts would be the same nationally. He would not be drawn on the feasibility of having local gardaí in court for all cases, noting the stay on the order.

“We will comply with the procedures of the court,” he said. “The whole premise (of the court presenter) was to remove the necessity of having gardaí in court for all cases. It is quite a change in process … probably caught everyone by surprise.”

While there were fears that district court sittings could be thrown into disarray because of the ban, there have been little signs so far in Carlow.

Kilkenny state solicitor Gerald Meaney, assisted by Sgt Kelly, presented cases in Carlow the day after the order was issued, while Mr Millard attended last week, also assisted by the sergeant.

Just one case involved a prosecuting garda presenting his own case at Thursday’s sitting of the district court. Garda James Miller led an insurance company representative through his evidence at that sitting during a contested insurance case.