Death notices and funeral arrangements

James (Jim) Conway

Coppenagh, Tullow, Co. Carlow ( formerly of Straboe) June 13th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, his sister Mary (Hughes) and his sister-in-law Rita (Conway). Sadly missed by his beloved wife Brenda, adored children Ciara, Eimear, Davina and Breda, brother LV, his cherished grandchildren Orla, Jack, James and Liam, sons-in-law Noel, Aliastair and Gary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 FP11) on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. John The Baptist Church, Grange on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team or St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

Michael Ryan

Monacurragh, Carlow and formerly of Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow, June 13th 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Chris and much loved father of Tom, Conor, Mike and John. Predeceased by his infant son James, grandson Joseph and sister Bessie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother John, sisters Mary and Kitty, daughters-in-law Mairead, Amanda and Moira, grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Lily, Dessie, Zoe, David, Darcey, Harry, Sam and Robyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam